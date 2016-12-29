Cayman Islands: Jeff Munk to give presentation on new Trump administration

From Cayman Islands Law Society

Jeff Munk of Baker Botts L.L.P. will be giving a presentation to the legal profession on the very topical issue of how the new Trump administration is likely to address US tax policy and AML which will have a significant impact on business for us here in Cayman.

The presentation will be given on Wednesday, 18th January at 5:00pm and venue is to be confirmed.

For more on this story go to: http://www.caymanlawsociety.org/2016/12/28/jeff-munk-to-give-presentation-on-new-trump-administration/

From Baker Botts

Jeff Munk has advised clients over the last two decades on developing strategies for high-stakes government relations matters. He focuses his practice on taxation, energy and aviation, and he is currently leading a coalition to reunify the government of Cyprus. In addition to private practice, Jeff has served as Legislative Counsel to a U.S. Senator, as a law clerk for the United States Tax Court and as counsel to a presidential election campaign.

Previously, Jeff served as Legislative Counsel to former U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX). While with Sen. Hutchison, Jeff developed and executed the senator’s major legislative initiatives and counseled the senator on policy issues and floor procedures. He was the Senator’s key counsel on taxes, trade, appropriations, environment and regulatory issues. During Jeff’s tenure, Sen. Hutchison succeeded in enacting legislation that expanded Individual Retirement Accounts, protected charities from baseless lawsuits alleging antitrust and securities law violations and addressed the backlog in new listings of endangered species.