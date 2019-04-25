Cayman Islands – It’s time to gather Around The Table

National Youth Culinary Programme

If you attended last year’s “Around The Table” dinner then you already know what a superb time you enjoyed around a family-style meal at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. It’s being held again on Thursday, May 2nd, and we hope you will come out and support our National Youth Culinary Programme as we raise the funding we need to send our Caymanian youth to compete against other culinary teams across the Caribbean later this year.

You’ll savour “Around The Table” for a long time knowing you helped our culinary youth achieve their dreams.

The finest restaurants across Grand Cayman will come together for this one night to prepare a meal you will enjoy with great pleasure!

For photos of the beautiful setting for this event that you can expect to see as well this year, please see our culinary page on Facebook at:https://bit.ly/2IGCypt or on Google Photos: https://bit.ly/2GHYwHr

Here is what Island Epicurean said about last year’s Around The Table dinner, click here: https://bit.ly/2Vmr1ST

Executive Chef Frederic Morineau, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

“I met James Myles for the first time at the beginning of my tenure as Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman in early 2009. Right away I was impressed by his passion to develop our young Caymanians into Hospitality Careers.

That is why, since then, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has been partnering with the National Youth Culinary Program in all their projects – from the three-month cooking class program to the Cup Cake Wars to our latest project “Around the Table” held for the first time last year. Not only is it a fun event to attend, 12 of the best restaurants in Grand Cayman are cooking for you, while you’re having dinner “Al Fresco” and enjoying one of the last cool nights of Spring surrounded by the pool and palm trees. More importantly, you are helping passionate young culinarians compete for the Caribbean Culinary cooking contest this August in Barbados.”

For tickets please call James Myles at 922-3652 or email nycpcayman@gmail.com