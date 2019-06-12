Cayman Islands: It’s been a busy year at Camana Bay

2019 is almost halfway over, and the Camana Bay Town Centre is as bustling as ever. With a residential project, new businesses moving to Camana Bay and announcements surrounding the latest shops and restaurants to join the Town Centre, Camana Bay is still the place on Grand Cayman to enjoy the best that Cayman Islands living has to offer.

Live: OLEA breaks ground

After the Sales & Presentation Centre for OLEA, the first for-sale residential offering at Camana Bay by Dart Real Estate and NCB Group, opened in March, the development broke ground in April with a ceremony that included government officials, future homeowners and executives and team members from both Dart and NCB Group.

OLEA’s developers also announced the Cayman Islands’ first lazy river as yet another amenity for the community’s homeowners, in addition to features such as a fully equipped gym, a resort-style pool, beautifully landscaped common areas and more. With condos, duplexes and townhomes on offer, there are a range of floorplans to explore. Interested parties are welcome to stop by the OLEA Sales & Presentation Centre, located on Market Street in the Camana Bay Town Centre, to learn more about the properties and to speak to sales representatives.

Work: Business is booming

Camana Bay recently announced that Workplace Environments will be moving into One Nexus Way in the future. The company has participated in numerous design fit-outs for members of the Camana Bay office community and has thus decided to make Camana Bay its new home. Visitors to Camana Bay should anticipate a showroom in the Town Centre that will feature quality office products to elevate any and every workspace.

With other office tenant announcements pending, the Leasing team at Camana Bay has been kept busy housing companies ranging from boutique offices to enterprise solutions. Interest has come from organisations either moving to island, relocating on island or existing tenants enjoying expansions.

Shop: New shopping options

The newest retail additions to the Camana Bay Town Centre are Forever Summer and Red’s Emporium. Both founded by known providers of quality goods in the Cayman Islands, the shops have complemented the existing offering of over 40 shops and services in the Town Centre.

Forever Summer, located on the Paseo, is owned and operated by Catherine and Ian Dawson-James, who also own and operate the Sand Angels, Activ Angels and Little Angels boutiques. Forever Summer delivers affordable fashion for shoppers with regularly rotating stock ensuring a ready supply of fresh styles.

Red’s Emporium, nestled between Pani Indian Kitchen and KARoo on the Crescent, is the newest member of the Red Sail Sports family of retail stores. The shop offers unique gifts for all occasions, accessories and affordable clothing options for everyone in the family.

Dine: Camana Bay just got even tastier

Visitors to Camana Bay have another dining option to look forward to with the recent announcement that Island Naturals will be opening a second restaurant and retail store in Camana Bay.

This new location for the local company will provide patrons with an enhanced and expanded dining and shopping experience. Further updates including anticipated opening date will be announced in due course.

Browse: Camana Bay destination guide

The town’s merchants have collectively produced a visual guide through the Town Centre’s shops, restaurants and services, published by Explore Cayman. This new Camana Bay destination guide is available at the Camana Bay Visitor Centre and Owen Roberts International Airport, as well as at shops and restaurants, hotels and condos throughout Camana Bay and the island.

ABOUT CAMANA BAY

A destination within a destination, Camana Bay is a vibrant town located in the heart of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

Situated on 685 acres between Seven Mile Beach and the North Sound, this mixed-use master-planned community is one of the first examples of New Urbanism in the Caribbean.

Developed by Dart Real Estate, Camana Bay offers more than 650,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space as well as 63 luxury apartments available for long-term lease, public spaces for all to enjoy, world-class shopping and dining, as well as family-friendly entertainment, events and attractions.

For more information, visit camanabay.com

Forever Summer: Forever Summer, located on the Paseo, is the latest to join Camana Bay’s roster of locally owned boutiques.

OLEA Sales and Presentation Centre: The OLEA Sales & Presentation Centre is now open on Market Street in Camana Bay.

One Nexus Way: One Nexus Way, built to LEED® Gold standards, is currently leasing space in Camana Bay and preparing to welcome new tenants.