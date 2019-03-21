Cayman Islands: Island Heritage announces changes to the Board

Island Heritage Insurance Company, Ltd. (“Island Heritage” or “the Company”) announced the retirement of Mr. Gavin Arton as Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective at the Annual General Meeting of Island Heritage on 19 March 2019. Mr. Arton has served as a Director and Chairman of Island Heritage since 2012. Mr. Conor O’Dea was appointed to succeed as Chairman, effective immediately after the 19 March Annual General Meeting.

Mr. O’Dea has been a Director of Island Heritage Insurance Company, Ltd. since 2002. He joined Butterfield Bank (Cayman) in 1989, serving as Managing Director from 1997. After also taking on the positions of President and Chief Operating Officer with BNTB Group, Mr. O’Dea retired in 2016, since which time he has served in non-executive roles as Director of BNTB Board and Chairman of the Board of Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd. Mr. O’Dea was appointed a Director of BF&M Limited in December 2018.

In addition, the Company announced the retirement of Mr. C. L. F. (Lee) Watchorn as a Director, effective immediately after the March 19, 2019 AGM. Mr. Watchorn has served as a Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee since 2012.