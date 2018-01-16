Cayman Islands [is] Proud of Them: Sarah Jackson and Kareem Foster

Sarah Clair Jackson, 17, – George Town – Academics

Sarah Clair Jackson is a true all-rounder.

A swimming phenom, the 17-year-old’s drive, commitment and dedication to her sport of choice has seen her excel enough to represent Stingray Swim Club and the Cayman Islands in top-flight international competition. Sarah has competed regionally in CARIFTA, the Caribbean Islands Swimming Championships (CISC) and Youth Commonwealth Games this past summer.

Her accolades include a 2014 CARIFTA bronze in the girls 13-15 medley relay; 2017 CARIFTA medals – silver in the 4x100m relay, silver in the 4 X 200M relay and bronze in the 4 X 50M Relay. Sarah also served as co-captain of the 2017 CARIFTA swim team, which won more medals than any Cayman Islands team before. Sarah holds the 50m breaststroke Senior CIASA record and multiple Cayman Islands records. Sarah spends more than 20 hours a week training in the pool and on dryland, and also assists with younger swimmers.

Her conscientious approach to swimming is equally reflected in her studies. Sarah has consistently placed on St. Ignatius’ Academic and Effort Honour rolls and in 2016 she received the Tutor Award for her willingness to help organise her tutor group and to lead her peers in school initiatives.

This past summer she graduated with Honours from St Ignatius Catholic School; earned the award for highest attainment in physical education; sat her IGCSEs and obtained 2 A*s, 4 As and 4 Bs and is now enrolled in St. Ignatius’ sixth form programme (Year 12) where she is studying biology, maths, computer science and history. She is a house captain and sits on the Student Council. Outstanding enough on its own, her academic diligence and success is more impressive when taking into account the significant time dedicated to swimming.

Sarah is also involved in extra-curricular activities at school: she plays in her high school’s Concert Band; is immediate past president of St. Ignatius Key Club; has achieved her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award and is currently working towards her silver. Sarah also took part in the Conyers Dill & Pearman Interschool Debate, and having taken part twice – placing individually both times – she won the overall debate with her partner earlier this year.

During the summer, when not at swim training or competing in a meet, Sarah volunteers as a councillor in training with the local YMCA summer camps. All of her activities to date reflect an individual who gives one hundred per cent to whatever she puts her mind to and a flair for leadership which must surely be an inspiration to other young people.

Kareem George Foster, 17, – Bodden Town – Sports

Amateur footballer Kareem Foster is a rising star in the sport. Having started playing in earnest in primary school, his natural ability and willingness to train hard led to him becoming the youngest ever member of the Truth for Youth School squad at seven-years-old. He captained the winning team in the Under 9 inter-primary school football league and was a member of the champion team in the Touch of Elegance under 12s basketball league. In Grade 6, Kareem was selected to be head boy at Truth for Youth and held other leadership positions there including prefect and house captain.

While at Clifton Hunter, Kareem went onto further develop his talents. In 2015, he was honoured to get a ‘hat trick’ of awards at the Cayman Islands Football Association awards ceremony by winning the Under 15 Top Goal Scorer, Most Valuable Player in the FA Cup and League’s Most Valuable Player.

During that year, Kareem was twice voted winner of Digicel’s Sportsperson of the Week and helped take the Cayman Islands to third place in a regional Under 15s Boys Championship in St. Maarten.

Known for his prodigious talent, Kareem played in the Men’s Premier League at just 16-years-old with the Cayman Athletics Sports Club under the guidance of coach Gillie Seymour. It was during this time he received the Cayman Sports Buzz Footballer of the Week Award on an unprecedented two occasions and perfected his signature ‘flip’ after scoring a goal. Kareem is a member of the Cayman Islands U20s national side, his talents bringing him to the attention of British football scouts. He was subsequently headhunted and trained with both Swindon Town and Ipswich Town teams, scoring the winning goal for the latter against Nottingham Forest.

On and off the football pitch, Kareem leads his peers by example, by not giving in to adversity. He certainly lives by this maxim, winning golds in the long jump and the high jump at a track and field meet while recovering from a fractured shoulder earlier this year.

Kareem’s community activities while at school included volunteering as George Town Football Camp’s youth coach and being a youth referee in the Primary Schools Football League.

Kareem’s goal is to continue growing as a footballer while concentrating on his education. He is currently studying at Loughborough College in the U.K. and is on a two-year football scholarship from London Rangers Football Club. True to his calling, Kareem plays for both the club’s Under 18s and men’s teams.