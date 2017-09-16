September 16, 2017

Cayman Islands: Investigation this Week in Bodden Town, 15 September

September 16, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS

Earlier in the week a member of the public notified the RCIPS about some skeletal remains found on a property in Bodden Town.  The RCIPS, assisted by Customs, has carried out a search of the grounds and recovered additional bones; these will undergo forensic anthropological testing to establish the age of the bones and next investigative steps, if any.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. Cayman Islands: Investigation this Week in Bodden Town, 15 September – Caribbean Edition says:
    September 16, 2017 at 10:11 am

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News From RCIPS Earlier in the week a member of the public notified the RCIPS about some skeletal remains found on a property in Bodden Town.  The RCIPS, assisted by Customs, has carried out a search of the grounds and recovered additional bones; these will undergo forensic anthropological testing to establish… Link: Cayman Islands: Investigation this Week in Bodden Town, 15 September […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*