April 25, 2018

Cayman Islands: Introducing eleven parc

April 24, 2018
From Baraud Development

Discover Living on a Sophisticated Level

Conveniently slated at the nexus of George Town and brings distinguished new town home residences to the Seven Mile Beach corridor coveted neighbourhood of Parkway.

Our newest townhome project nestled within the quiet and convenient neighborhood of Parkway, Eleven Parc is exclusive to only a few.  Comprised of only 17 luxury townhomes, Eleven Parc features a contemporary design with a private garage, gourmet kitchen, and swimming pool.  Finishes are refined to a high level of design appeal, as are all fixtures and appliances.

For more information: http://www.barauddevelopment.com/projects/eleven-parc/

