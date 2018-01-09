Cayman Islands: Intertrust supports launch of UK’s First ILS Vehicle And Transaction

By Cliff Pearce Intertrust From Mondaq

Intertrust, a leading global provider of corporate and fund services, has played a pivotal role in the launch of the UK’s first ILS (Insurance Linked Securities) vehicle, NCM Re (UK PCC) Ltd (“NCM Re”), the launch of which was sponsored by Neon Underwriting, a specialty (re)insurer operating in the Lloyd’s market. This landmark transaction used the newly approved ILS regulations to establish the first ‘protected cell company’ in the UK which has entered into a $72m collateralised quota share reinsurance transaction. This underwrites a part of Neon Syndicate 2468’s property treaty reinsurance and direct facultative portfolios.

Intertrust has worked closely with Neon and other service providers to secure regulatory approvals in order to establish the vehicle and Intertrust has been appointed to provide a broad suite of corporate services to support the new vehicle on an ongoing basis.

Intertrust’s ability to provide a broad range of high quality services, skilled teams and experience across a wide range of asset classes and ability to work with regulated entities was crucial to ensuring the successful and timely delivery of this unique deal.

Cliff Pearce, Global Head of Capital Markets at Intertrust says:

“Intertrust has long been recognised as being at the forefront of delivering complex, highly structured and innovative deals. However, as this is the first transaction of its kind to be launched in the UK, Intertrust is especially proud to have worked with Neon in this pioneering transaction which will no doubt pave the way for further transactions.”

Pearce adds: “There is likely to be an increase in demand among reinsurers for these new ILS structures as the insurance market takes advantage of the new regulatory framework. As a first mover in the field, Intertrust is particularly well placed to manage similar deals in future.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.