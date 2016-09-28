Cayman Islands Intertrust hosts summer interns

George Town, Grand Cayman, 28 September 2016

Intertrust Cayman was pleased to host 11 young Caymanians over the summer for their internship programme. The interns were placed throughout the company, based on interest, in departments ranging from Marketing to Hedge Funds.

Most were students, studying overseas who have now returned to their studies. They expressed their gratitude to Intertrust for providing them with the opportunity to work in the professional and fast-paced environment. One student commented, “It was a great experience, I learned so much in such a short time.”

Editor’s Notes:

Intertrust is a publicly-listed company with more than 60 years’ experience in providing world-class trust and corporate services to clients around the world. Over 1,800 professionals, operating out of more than 25 countries worldwide, work together to offer the genuine global reach, deep local knowledge and extensive international network needed to help their clients achieve their strategic goals.

Photo Caption: Intertrust’s summer interns