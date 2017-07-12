Cayman Islands: International scamming attempts using legitimate means, 11 July

From RCIPS Wed July 12 2017

A report was made to the Financial Crimes Unit yesterday, 11 July, about a matter of attempts to defraud a local charity.

The Cayman based Charity received an invitation to a legitimate conference being held in the USA, with the offer of free airfare. He was however informed to go on the website www.raymysuiteatlantahotel.com, to book a room for the conference. While on the website he was instructed to send money via Western Union in order to book the room. Indications are that this was a fraud being operated from West Africa.

The complainant became suspicious of these instructions and decided to inform the police. No money was lost as a result of this ruse.

The police are asking member of the public to the vigilant of scamming cyber-crimes such as these and are asking that any such encounters be reported to the police so that the persons responsible can be dealt with.

The details of this incident was sent the US Authorities for further investigation.

