Cayman Islands: Inter-Agency Digital Evidence Collection Certification Course

From RCIPS

On 20 May, during the week of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) conference, the RCIPS hosted an Introduction to Digital Evidence Collection Certification Course (IDECC). The course lasted for 5 Days and several officers from various departments including Customs and Border Control Services, Her Majesty’s Prisons, Aviation Communication Limited and various units within the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service participated in the training.

The course was integrated into the mandate of the ACCP which was to improve policing capabilities across the region and was conceptualized through the funding assistance of Facebook INC. The inclusion of other entities working with RCIPS demonstrates the importance of collaboration and inter-agency cooperation. The course participants demonstrated a wealth of knowledge and zeal throughout the course.

At the conclusion, the goals and objectives of the course were met with great success. Customs and Border Control Officer, Mr. Eric Jackson achieved the highest score. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Kurt Walton provided the closing remarks and presentation of certificates while congratulating all 16 participants on having successfully completed the accredited training course. During his remarks, DCOP Walton reminded the participants of the importance of digital evidence in all aspects of investigations.