Cayman Islands: Insurance seminar helps companies with CIMA inspections

A unique seminar aimed at helping local insurance firms prepare for regulatory inspections from CIMA will be held at Willow House, Cricket Square, on July 11th, 2017.

The seminar which is being organised by local management consulting and training company FTS, will feature CIMA’s Deputy Head of Insurance Mr Raz Busari as well as FTS Director Paul Byles.

“We had a very successful onsite inspections event in April which was targeted broadly at the financial services industry but due to industry demand we are now introducing a seminar aimed specifically at helping those working within the insurance industry. This seminar will help insurance firms and their employees in preparing for and handling inspections by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority” Mr Byles, Director of FTS, said.

CIMA’s Deputy Head of Insurance, Mr Raz Busari will be making a presentation on onsite inspections with a specific focus on insurance matters while Mr Byles will be presenting on preparing for an inspection as well as the various roles of managers, directors and other staff during the inspection.

“We are very happy to participate in this educational seminar as it helps our insurance licensees to better understand our approach to regulatory inspections,” Mr. Raz Busari, Deputy Head of Insurance, CIMA, said.

The session will include a question and answer segment at the end. Mr. Ruwan Jayasekera, CIMA’s Head of Insurance Division will also be in attendance at the event.

“Having helped many firms to handle onsite inspections in the past, the experience does highlight some common mistakes and challenges that can negatively impact their onsite inspections experience”, added Mr Paul Byles, Director of FTS.

The event will be held from 8:30am to noon at Willow House, Cricket Square, and registration is already underway. Anyone interested is encouraged to register at www.ftscayman.com before July 7th as spaces will be limited.