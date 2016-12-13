Cayman Islands: ICCI students help 13 register to vote

Students from the public speaking class of the International College of the Cayman Islands (ICCI) held a student voter registration drive at “The Office” on Friday evening, 9 December 2016.

The students participating were Nadia Martinez, Lisbeth Gratereaux, Justin Ebanks, Doran Kelly and Jamie Lee Wood. They got 13 persons to complete voter registration forms, in time for next year’s General Elections.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell lauded the efforts of the ICCI students to get other students registered. “Peer to Peer communication is an effective way of sharing a message. The ICCI Public Speaking students demonstrated how well peer to peer communication works when they effectively communicated the value of voter registration and voting to their peers last Friday evening, when they signed up 13 potential new voters. Well done team ICCI, we are very grateful for your efforts,” he commented.

“Remember, unless you register, you cannot vote in May 2017. So be sure to register before the last date which is Monday, 16 January 2017 midnight. Your vote counts! Register to vote!” Mr. Howell urged.

(GIS)

Photo caption : Photo by Suzette Ebanks, GIS

L-r: ICCI students Nadia Martinez, Lisbeth Gratereaux and Justin Ebanks help students register to vote in next year’s General Elections.