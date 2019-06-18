Cayman Islands: ICCI / CEC Building Partnerships to create change

ICCI president Dr. Byron Coon and his team met with representatives of Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) last week to explore partnership opportunities between the two organizations. This partnership would see students having access to expanded opportunities for the coveted internship spots with companies registered in the Economic Zones. The delegation included Kaitlyn Elphinstone, Vice President of Marketing and Public Engagement (CEC), Bianca Mora, Content Marketing & Public Engagement Officer (CEC), Dr Aleza Beverly, Dean and Chief Academic Officer (ICCI) Melisa Hamilton, Registrar (ICCI), Patrice Donalds-Morgan, Adjunct Marketing Faculty (ICCI), and Robert Lynch, Director of Admissions and Marketing (ICCI).

The group toured the facilities of the new Strathvale House campus overlooking the waterfront and sat down to exchange ideas on how to help build better communities in the Cayman Islands through education and training. This has been an ongoing conversation between the two organizations since CEC Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Kirkconnel, spoke at the college’s Career Readiness Day last year. Ms. Elphinstone expressed that from previous conversations, CEC has implemented a Student Mentoring Program which offers mentorship spots to persons over the age of 25. These expanded opportunities offer more mature students an avenue to gain necessary experience and networking potential in their chosen field.

“Forbes indicated that by 2020, 65% of jobs will require education beyond a high school diploma. ICCI was the first tertiary education institution in the Cayman Islands and has remained steadfast at the task providing access to education to our local population. This is because of the deep rooted partnerships it has formed with employers and the Cayman community at large. Forming a secure partnership with CEC can only serve to enhance student development in the Cayman Islands,” Dr Byron Coon, ICCI President.

ICCI is a tertiary education, degree granting institution operating in the Cayman Islands since 1970. The college provides each student with a personal plan for success to help launch his/her career, get a promotion or a raise. Degrees are offered in the areas of business, accounting, finance, banking or tourism.

CEC’s special economic zones is a thriving offshore business hub which enables companies from across the globe to easily and cost-effectively set up and operate offshore with a genuine physical presence. It offers staffed office space in a stable offshore jurisdiction, allowing companies to legitimately generate an income which is 100% exempt from local corporate taxes.