Cayman Islands: Hurley’s Media announces Builder’s Expo

New construction industry trade show set for March 3rd & 4th

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 8, 2017– The Hurley’s Media Builders Expo, taking place on March 3rd (from 5pm to 8pm) and March 4th (from 10am to 4pm) at the Arts & Recreation Centre (ARC) at Camana Bay, is designed to connect local architects, contractors, plumbers, electricians and other industry businesses with potential home builders and home owners that are considering renovating their homes.

Each year several hundred new homes are approved by the local Planning Board. Each one of these new plans must go through the process of finding an architect to design their new home; once they have approval they need to find someone to build their new dream home.

The goal of the Builders Expo is to introduce the developer/home owner to the various local business that can help them in the construction of their homes.

Over 25 local businesses and service providers will be represented at the Builder’s Expo.

“So if you’re building a house, renovating, or trying to decide if you should build or buy, then you should attend the Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo,” said Hurley’s Media Sales Manager Carter Tanner. “It will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with industry businesses and learn how to navigate the local building process.”

Building seminars throughout the two-day event on specific topics will attract people wishing to learn how to navigate the construction industry, the requisite planning approvals, and even the mortgage process.

For those wondering why the construction-focused trade show is being offered now, Mr Tanner pointed out that the construction industry is a major economic driver in the Cayman Islands.

Based on figures from the Cayman Islands Economics & Statistics Office (ESO), gross domestic product (GDP) expanded in 2015 at an estimated rate of 2.0 percent, led partly by construction. In 2015, the value of building permits in 2015 was $186.9 million and the value of planning approvals rose to $458.8 million. In the real estate sector in 2015, the total value of property transfers grew by 8.8 percent to total $612.2 million

During the first quarter of 2016, economic expansion was partially led by growth in the construction sector of 6.3 per cent. The construction industry is in the top three industries in the Cayman Islands for employment, employing 10.4 per cent of the total labour force. The financial services industry comes behind at 9.7 per cent.

Categories of business represented at the Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo include general contractors, subcontractors, developers, architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, home builders, landscapers, real estate professionals, construction management companies, facility managers, solar suppliers, pool designers/builders, banks, plumbers, electricians and more.

“The Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo will help you find the local businesses that can turn your Cayman dream home into a reality,” Mr Tanner said.

To find out more about the Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo, email advertising@hurleysmedia.ky or call 333- 6500.

About Hurley’s Media

Hurley’s Media is the Cayman Islands’ biggest broadcast media company, with the most reach across radio and television audiences. Hurley’s Media encompasses television stations Cayman 27, Island 24 and Discover Cayman, as well as radio stations Z99, Rooster FM, BOB FM and Irie 98.9FM. We’re everywhere, with more listeners and more viewers than any other media group in Cayman. We’re live, we’re local and we’re active.

We have the largest social media following in Cayman across all of our media properties. With online reach and live streaming, we extend our reach far beyond our borders. We give our advertisers the most exposure to the largest audience of any local media group. We’re keeping Cayman connected, informed & entertained.