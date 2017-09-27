September 28, 2017

Cayman Islands: HSM Vipers Champions two years in a row

The Vipers reclaimed their title of Champions of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association women’s league on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Ed Bush Stadium in . sponsored the Vipers in the league which took place from June to September 2017. The Vipers were awarded the overall trophy for their participation and performance during the tournament.

Managing Partner Huw Moses notes: “I am pleased with the outcome of the league. Having the HSM Vipers come out victorious for the second year in a row is quite an accomplishment. The team had a great season and we are very proud to share this moment with the entire league and our own HSM Vipers!”
