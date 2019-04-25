Cayman Islands: HSM IP supports sports this World IP Day

68 Fort Street, Grand Cayman (Thursday, 25 April 2019): World Intellectual Property (IP) Day is a yearly celebration of IP’s role in stimulating innovation and creativity. Falling on April 26, this year’s theme is “Reach for Gold” – a closer look inside the world of sports.

HSM IP, a specialist intellectual property law practice in the Cayman Islands, is proud to work with leading sports brands around the world such as Puma and Rip Curl.

Businesses who create sports clothing, accessories and equipment can protect their brand names and logos as trade marks, their unique designs as design rights and protect inventive technology as patents.

Puma and Rip Curl are renowned sporting companies. Puma SE, branded as Puma, is a multinational company that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. HSM IP protects Puma’s trade marks in Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands and Montserrat.

RIP Curl International Pty. Ltd, owner of the Rip Curl brand, is an Australian designer, manufacturer, and retailer of surfing sportswear and accompanying products, and is a major athletic sponsor. HSM IP protects Rip Curl’s trade marks in the Cayman Islands and across the Caribbean.

“These global brands work hard for their reputation and it is our mission to protect their identity and creative works,” shares HSM IP Managing Partner, Huw Moses.

Beyond providing intellectual property services. The HSM brand is also well-known locally as a sponsor of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association Women’s League. The HSM Vipers team are the reigning champions – three years in a row. HSM IP’s Paralegal Jennifer Cotarelo-Choice is also a key member of this football team. Moses adds, “Sports play an integral role in society and our company is proud to have our brand featured on the field.”