Cayman Islands: HSM IP participates in World Intellectual Property Day

HSM IP’s Attorney Sophie Davies participated in World Intellectual Property Day celebrations on Wednesday April 26, 2017. Ms. Davies joined in a public forum in conjunction with the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office. She answered questions from members of the general public in regards to the new Intellectual Property laws which will soon come into force in the Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands has strong reasons to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day as three updated laws pertaining to trade marks, patents and design rights will be enacted very soon. A new and modernized copyright law was also enacted last year.



Managing Partner Huw Moses notes: “We appreciate participating in events such as these as they allow us to the opportunity discuss the importance of Intellectual Property rights with the local community and raise awareness.”



Photo Caption – IP Attorney Sophie Davies at The Government Administration Building with CIIPO Staff members.