Cayman Islands: HSM IP participated in CIFEC Career Fair

HSM IP participated in the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) Career Fair on the 15 and 16 of September 2016. HSM was actively looking to recruit 12 new students to join our 2016/17 internship programme. Managing Partner, Huw Moses and IP Associate Sophie Davies were on hand to speak with students about a career in the legal profession especially in Intellectual Property.

Ms. Larissa Bennett and Kenyah Pinnock are two of the current recruits on staff who were recruited through the career fair in past years. They joined in conversation to share their experience in the legal field with students who may be interested in pursuing a career in law. HSM has worked with the CIFEC progamme since 2012.

The firm’s continued involvement in the CIFEC programme forms part of our commitment to the local community, as we continue to provide opportunities for young Caymanians to access the legal industry.

Managing Partner Huw Moses notes: “We are very pleased to have CIFEC students play an integral role in our team. We aim to train them with the skills to achieve their full potential. We appreciate the opportunity to share our expertise with them and future students who may be interested in pursuing a career in law.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kristi Anderson at 815-7441 or email at kanderson@hsmoffice.com.

Photo Caption – L- R: IP Associate Sophie Davies, Ms. Larissa Bennett and Ms. Kenyah Pinnock