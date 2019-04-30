Cayman Islands HSM IP continues to educate students on counterfeits

68 Fort Street, Grand Cayman (Tuesday, 30 April 2019):

Shantel Ritch, Victoria Whittaker and Larissa Bennett of HSM IP Ltd. presented International Trademark Association’s (INTA) Unreal Campaign to over 150 students at the Clifton Hunter High School in North Side on Tuesday, 30 April.

INTA’s Unreal Campaign is a consumer awareness programme aimed at educating teenagers about the importance of trade marks, intellectual property and the dangers of counterfeit products.

Shantel, Victoria and Larissa are all IP Assistants and explained the importance of registering trade marks. A trade mark can be a word, design, service mark, building shape and more. They also stressed the economic impacts of people purchasing knockoffs and how these inferior products can affect people’s health as well as safety.

As part of the presentation, the students enjoyed a game of “spot a fake”, where they had to guess between two similar looking products and identify the reasons as to why one of them was the fake.

HSM IP is a specialist intellectual property law practice in the Cayman Islands and this is the fifth time that they have presented INTA’s Unreal Campaign. The last presentation took place on 29 November 2018 at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC).

“We are proud to once again put on this presentation for our local community,” shares HSM IP Managing Partner, Huw Moses. “It is important to get the word out on the negative effects of counterfeit products that not only harm business owners but consumers as well.”

IMAGES:

Photo 1: Students Await INTA’s Unreal Campaign

Photo 2: HSM IP Assistants (L-R: Victoria Whittaker, Shantel Ritch and Larissa Bennett) Present INTA’s Unreal Campaign