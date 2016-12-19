Cayman Islands HSM expands with Head of Private Client & Trusts

The HSM Group is growing and is enhancing its legal services with a new Head of Private Client & Trusts attorney, Mr. Robert Mack.

Mr. Robert Mack previously worked at top-tier international law firms in the Cayman Islands and London and was most recently Head of Private Client & Trusts at Mourant Ozannes in the Cayman Islands. He specialises in private and commercial trusts including purpose/STAR, reserved powers, unit, charitable, and fixed interest trusts. Robert also has expertise in the area of Will and Estates including drafting Wills and Codicils, preparing applications for Grants of Probate, applications to re-seal foreign Grants of Probate, and all matters concerning the administration of estates.

He was admitted as an attorney in the Cayman Islands in 2007. Since 2010 Robert has been a member of the local branch of the Society of Trusts and Estate Practitioners (“STEP”) where he currently holds the position of branch Secretary. Robert also sits on the STEP legislative review sub-committee, which works in partnership with the Cayman Islands Government to implement and improve legislation connected to the trusts and private client industry. Robert is also holds a TEP designation.

Partner, Huw Moses OBE notes: “Robert brings years of valuable experience to the firm. We are delighted to be able to extend Robert’s expertise to our valued clients.”