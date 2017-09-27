Cayman Islands: HSM engages students at the CIFEC Career Fair

HSM participated in the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) Career Fair which was held on 21 and 22 of September 2017. HSM set up a booth at the CIFEC Library to introduce themselves and seek to recruit 14 new students to join their 2017/18 internship programme. Managing Partner, Huw Moses and IP Head Paralegal, Natasha Whitelocke were on hand to speak with students about a career in the legal profession especially in the fields of Intellectual Property, Debt Collection, Immigration and Corporate Services.

Ms. Shantel Ritch and Ms. Victoria Whittaker, two full time HSM IP staff members and ex CIFEC students were also on hand to speak with the potential student recruits. They shared their current experience of working within the firm and also spoke to students who may be interested in pursuing a career in law.

HSM has worked with the CIFEC progamme since 2012.The firm’s continued involvement in the CIFEC programme forms part of HSM’s commitment to the local community, as we continue to provide opportunities for young Caymanians to work within the legal industry.

Managing Partner Huw Moses notes: “We enjoy participating in this programme as CIFEC students play an integral role in our team. We aim to train them with the skills to achieve their full potential. We appreciate the opportunity to share our expertise with the students who may be interested in pursuing a career in law.”

Photo Caption – L- R: Ms. Victoria Whittaker and Shantel Ritch from HSM speaking with students at the CIFEC Fair.