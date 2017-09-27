Cayman Islands: HSM articled clerk called to Bar

Majdi Beji, an articled clerk with HSM Chambers, was called to the Cayman Islands Bar on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017.

Mr. Beji’s admission was moved by HSM Partner Ian Lambert, who summarized his qualifications for Justice Robin McMillan. Madji moved to the Cayman Islands in 2006 and has a wide-range of experience in project management, hotel and property management, and real estate. He is Fluent in Arabic, English, French and Wolof. Majdi earned a commendation in his Professional Practice Course and also has a Bachelor of Technical Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Mr. Beji is joining HSM as a Litigation Associate and will focus on a wide range of civil litigation, acting for banks, strata corporations and leading businesses based both in the Cayman Islands and overseas.

Managing Partner Huw Moses notes: “We are very pleased to add another lawyer to our team. Providing opportunities for personal and professional growth is at the very core of HSM’s human resources strategy. We are delighted to welcome Madji and expand on the services available to our clients.”

Photo Caption: L-R Ian Lambert, Justice Robin McMillan, Madji Beji, William Helfrecht, Huw Moses and Nicolas Joseph