Cayman Islands HSA to host Summer Student Internship Informational Day

The HSA will launch its revamped Summer Student Internship Programme by hosting an Informational Day at the Cayman Islands Hospital Hibiscus Conference Room on Saturday, 6 April from 9am to 1pm for students currently attending university and high school who are interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare industry. Students will get the chance to meet healthcare professionals from various departments within the organisation and find out more about the opportunities the programme offers.

“The HSA Summer Internship Programme is a decades-long initiative that offers students a chance to work in the healthcare field, giving them valuable hands-on experience before they apply for their first job,” stated Chief Human Resources Officer Samantha Bennett. “Being around for so many years, it has increased in popularity to the point where we receive over a hundred applicants. In the past, we have tried our best to find a place for everyone but this year we want to improve and emphasize the quality of the internship experience. This means being more selective about the number of students we take on.”

“This year we have completely revamped the programme, which means students can expect a change in the length of the internship period, the application process and an overall better quality experience than before. Students can gain more insight into the programme and all the medical, administrative and ancillary careers available by attending the Informational Day,” she added.

The internship programme will commence June 1, 2019 and end September 15, 2019. The timeframe for each individual placement may vary within an estimate of 4-8 weeks.

The application process opens 6 April and closes 30 April, 2019. Applicants will be required to complete an online application form at www.hsa.ky, including an essay that explains why they should be selected for the programme.

To be eligible for the opportunity students must currently attend high school or university, be Caymanian and/or have the Right to be Caymanian, be at least sixteen (16) years old and have a genuine career interest in the healthcare industry.