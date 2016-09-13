Cayman Islands HSA physiotherapists certified in lymphoedema

The Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) awarded a training grant to two physiotherapists at the Health Services Authority (HSA) to obtain certification in lymphoedema therapy.

Janette Fitzgerald, Chief Administrator of the BCF, said the foundation recognised there was a huge gap in the availability of such medical treatment for patients in Cayman suffering from lymphoedema, a form of swelling that results from an impairment of the lymphatic system. The swelling is typically seen in the arms or legs, but can also occur in the trunk, head or genitals.

In Cayman, lymphoedema is most often diagnosed in breast cancer patients following treatment, in which the lymph nodes have been removed. However, this condition can also develop after treatment for prostate or other cancers with severe chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), or as a primary condition impacting the lymphatic system.

“Seventy-two per cent of all patients, both women and men, will suffer from this debilitating and painful condition as a side effect of their cancer operations. This is a progressive and incurable condition but it is manageable with the right treatment. BCF is determined to do what it can to ease the suffering of these individuals and we are thrilled to work with HSA who are equally determined,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

Christy Thressa and Virginia Barnes were selected to attend the Academy of Lymphatic Studies in West Palm Beach, Florida in June and Houston, Texas in August, respectively, to become Certified Lymphoedema Therapists. They were trained in Complete Decongestive Therapy, including Manual Lymphatic Drainage technique and compression bandaging.

“The course was very intensive and included a 45-hour home study programme prior to the 135-hour classroom learning and hands on practice. The class ran for 11 hours a day over nine days and included a written and practical exam at the end,” Ms Barnes explained.

She said, “During the course, we learned quite a bit of new information and new skills. These skills can also be applied to orthopedic patients following a surgery or trauma, in order to improve swelling and scar healing.”

“The course was intense and exhausting, but we came away confident in our new skill set and excited that HSA will now be able to help a new population of people in our community thanks to the generous grant from the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation,” she added.

Furthermore, BCF donated approximately US$3247 to the Physiotherapy Department for bandages needed to begin patient treatment as soon as the two physiotherapists returned from their training.

As a result, Mrs Thressa and Ms Barnes have already assessed and treated six patients for lymphoedema. Ms Thressa shared that, “The first patient treated was a lady with right upper extremity lymphoedema post-mastectomy in August. I received a new referral for lower extremity lymphoedema, which I will be treating very soon.”

Both physiotherapists have shared what they learnt during their training in an interactive session with their colleagues in the Physiotherapy Department.

Ms Fitzgerald said the BCF is pleased that practical use of the training is already underway. “It is a great start for the department. And we are happy to announce that we have received approval to grant another physiotherapist from the HSA this training opportunity.”

HSA’s Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood stated, “We are happy to be able to introduce this new service at our Physiotherapy Department thanks to the Breast Cancer Foundation. We are very grateful for their continuous support.”

Visit www.hsa.ky for more information and services offered at the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority.