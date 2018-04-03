Cayman Islands HSA partners with CHF to improve detection of heart disease

A generous donation from the Cayman Heart Fund (CHF) will further the training of several clinical professionals of the Health Services Authority (HSA) allowing them to improve the detection and management of heart disease and heart rhythm problems.

Cardiac stress testing is an essential tool for the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease, which is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. In their continued efforts to help prevent and reduce the early deaths, long-term disabilities and widespread suffering that heart and circulatory diseases cause in the Cayman Islands, the Cayman Heart Fund (CHF) donated over US$14,000 to the HSA in support of comprehensive cardiac stress test training to better assist in patient diagnosis.

The cardiac stress test training programme will be offered through the University of South Wales. It is expected to help improve the evaluation process of cardiac symptoms, provide earlier and more accurate diagnosis and more effective treatment plans.

Further training will be offered to other relevant physicians at HSA including those in cardiology and general practice and clinical staff such as the emergency room nursing team. There will also be in-house training to share the knowledge acquired from the overseas programme.

“The Cayman Heart Fund is committed to improving the cardio vascular (CV) health of the Cayman Islands and we use our many programmes to achieve this which is our mission. We believe that education is the backbone to creating positive change so we are delighted to contribute to opportunities such as furthering the education of our medical experts, particularly in the field of CV medicine,” stated Dr. Bella Beraha, CHF board vice chairwoman and medical director.

“We are very grateful for our invaluable partnership with the Cayman Heart Fund. They continue to show how passionate they are about what they do and the integral role they have in the healthcare of our country with this most recent investment – the training and education of public healthcare professionals. This is another wonderful example of how private-public partnerships are helping to provide the best medical care for the people of these islands,” said Dr. Delroy Jefferson, HSA medical director.