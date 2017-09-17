Cayman Islands HSA launches Patient and Family Advisory Committee

The Health Services Authority (HSA) launched a Patient and Family Advisory Committee on Tuesday, 12 September, as part of its deliberate strategy to enhance the patient experience at all its facilities, improve services, standards, quality of care and raise the public profile of the organisation as the premier healthcare system in the Cayman Islands.

The Committee, comprising individuals and interest groups representing the country’s diverse population, will advise the Authority on strategies and initiatives, from their unique perspective as users of the services, to further improve the patient experience at the Authority’s facilities. They will also serve as liaisons between the hospital and the communities to share community members stories, positive and negative, to help improve processes.

Chief Executive Officer of the HSA, Lizzette Yearwood welcomed members of the newly formed Patient and Family Advisory Committee at its first meeting on Tuesday by explaining the purpose of the council. “Your role is to help our organisation see things through the patient’s eyes, giving us valuable input and perspective to deliver quality healthcare to our patients. The purpose of the group is to give patients and families a voice in their health care.”

Ms Yearwood said the Committee is part of the HSA’s strategic plan and a step forward in the organisation’s journey and committment towards setting the standard for an extraordinary patient experience, which also includes international accreditation of the organisation by the Joint Commission.

“As health care providers, we have the best of intentions and we do a really good job,” said Ms. Yearwood. “But there is room for improvement, and we want to hear directly from patients and families to learn how we can provide the most extraordinary patient experience every time.”

The Patient and Family Advisory Council membership includes patients, or family members of patients, who have been hospitalized at the Cayman Islands Hospital or used any of the HSA’s services either at the district health centres, pharmacies, physiotherapy etc. within the last three years. It also includes representative groups whose members are users of the services, including CINICO, the Health Insurance Association of the Cayman Islands and the Seafarers Association.

HSA Medical Director, Dr. Delroy Jefferson, welcomed the initiative and said that “the partnership among physicians, patients, families and other providers, will improve the care experience.”

“Providing patient and family centered care is at the heart of everything we do,” said Dr. Jefferson. “We do the best when we involve patients and families in their health care. We are taking the concept a step further by inviting them to be involved at a planning and development phase of initiatives that will impact their care and experience at the HSA.”

Dr. Gelia Frederick-van Genderen of the Water Authority, who will serve as Co-Chair of the Committee highlighted her many experiences with the HSA and welcomed the formation of the group. “I am delighted to be invited to make this investment in the HSA. Our contribution to this Committee can make a great system even stronger.”

Committee advisers must participate in an orientation to receive training about patient confidentiality and their roles and responsibilities. The Council meets monthly and members serve for two years.

The Committee will focus on:

• Identifying from the patient and family point of view what defines a remarkable patient and family experience

• Advising on focused topics to refine or improve opportunities for excellent patient and family experiences

• Championing HSA approved initiatives that enhance experiences, safety and outcomes for patients and families

• Promoting the hospital’s mission, vision and values among patients and family members in the community