Cayman Islands: How to comply with the Removal of Wrecks Convention

From Safety4Seas

The Maritime Authority of Cayman Islands has issued Shipping Notice regarding an update on its guidance referring to the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007, with effect from 7 February 2017.

The purpose of the guidance is to give notice to the owners of Cayman Islands ships, and ships visiting Cayman Islands waters, of the requirements and obligations imposed under the Convention and to give details of the process the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands will be following for issuing the certificates required under the Convention.

In particular, the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007, (the Convention) was adopted by an international conference held in Kenya in 2007. The Convention provides the legal basis for States to remove, or have removed, shipwrecks that may have the potential to affect adversely the safety of lives, goods and property at sea, as well as the marine environment.

The United Kingdom has extended the Convention to the Cayman Islands on 7 February 2017 and it will apply to all Cayman Islands ships and to ships visiting Cayman Islands waters. The Convention is given legal effect through the Merchant Shipping (Wreck Removal Convention) Regulations, 2017.

If a wreck occurs is in the Cayman convention area the owner will be liable for the removal of the wreck, and must remove the wreck if directed to do so by the Cayman Islands Government. This direction will be given by serving on the owner a “removal notice”.

MCAI further informs that it is an offence for an owner not to comply with the conditions set out in any removal notice. If the owner does not remove a wreck in accordance with the conditions of a removal notice, the wreck may be removed by the Cayman Islands government and the owner will be liable for all costs incurred.

In conclusion, the following insurance requirements will apply from 20 February 2017.

Owners of all Cayman Islands ships of 300 GT and above are required to maintain insurance or other financial security to cover the liability of the owner for costs of wreck removal. All such ships will require certification under the Convention regardless of their geographical location.

You may find out more by reading the Shipping Notice at the web site link below.

For more on this story go to: http://www.safety4sea.com/cayman-islands-how-to-comply-with-the-removal-of-wrecks-convention/