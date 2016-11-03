Cayman Islands hotel job scam

From RCIPS

RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit Warns Cayman Residents of Hotel Job Scam Based in Jamaica

The RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit would like to advise the public of a scam based in Jamaica that attempts to trick Cayman residents into using their bank accounts to transfer fraudulently-obtained funds. All Cayman residents should beware of requests from individuals with whom they have become acquainted online to collect funds into their accounts and then transfer said funds to Jamaica.

Detectives have learned that people in Jamaica have been responding to job announcements on social media for jobs in a Cayman Islands hotel which does not exist. After completing the interview phase of the recruitment, these people are asked to send CI$400 to the Cayman Islands to pay for a work permit.

The scammers then engage and befriend residents in the Cayman Islands through social networking sites such as Facebook, Tagged, Tango and Badoo, and ask them to use their bank account to facilitate the fraudulent work permit transactions or collect same from remittance services. The RCIPS is aware of at least one instance in which a resident has been manipulated to receive these funds and then return the money to individuals in Jamaica via remittance.

An individual associated with this scam is named Odiki Mandalay, and also goes by Carlos Chung. He purports to be the owner of the Hotel Grand Cayman which does not exist. He may use other names, however, so the RCIPS is imploring social network users not to engage in conversations with or engage in transactions on behalf of persons whom they have never met or whose identity they cannot vouch for.

The RCIPS is working with Jamaican law enforcement on this investigation. It has been noted that several hundred individuals in Jamaica have applied to these fraudulent job ads, and it is unknown how many have fallen victim to this scam.

Anyone who has been solicited to use their accounts to transfer money, or who has any information, is encouraged to call the RCIPS FCU at 649-8797 or RCIPS.FCU@gov.ky. Anonymous tips can be provided via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

END

IMAGE: http://clayserenbetz.com/2015/10/22/financial-crimes-clay-serenbetz/