Cayman Islands: Hollywood Star and UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador announced as keynote speaker at Energy Conference

Hollywood Star and UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador announced as keynote speaker at Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference this September

Former Entourage star and UN environmental activist, Adrian Grenier, has been announced as keynote speaker for the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC) at the Kimpton Seafire Resort on 13-14 September.

The Cayman Islands will host the conference for a second year running, reaffirming its intent to be a leader amongst Caribbean island nations in the transition to renewable energy.

The conference will provide a forum for delegates to hear distinguished local and international experts discuss the latest advancements in renewable energy technology, as well as how islands can look to create models for sustainability that are both replicable and scalable.

UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador, Adrian Grenier, who co-founded the Lonely Whale Foundation in 2015, will be joined by an extensive list of energy and environmental experts for the two day conference, including Seychelles Ambassador to the United Nations, Ronald Jumeau and Dr. Kendrick Pickering, Deputy Premier and Minister for National Resources and Labour, British Virgin Islands.

Mr James Whittaker, CTEC Organiser and President of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association (CREA) said last year’s conference had been successful in bringing together experts and stakeholders in the renewable energy field, who are committed to finding solutions for a sustainable world.

Speaking about the upcoming conference, Mr Whittaker said; “The Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference is committed to supporting the delivery of the sustainability goals set out in the Cayman Islands National Energy Policy while raising awareness, promoting best practices, facilitating new technologies and entrants to market in Cayman’s renewable energy sector,”

“It is about ensuring sustainable social and economic growth through strong leadership, recognising the threat of climate change, the vulnerability of islands across the world and voicing our commitment to take necessary and immediate measures for the future.”

The conference aims to generate innovative and practical solutions to facilitate the delivery of the Cayman Islands National Energy Policy and discussions will be themed around the most pressing sustainability needs of the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean region.

NASA will be bringing a new element to CTEC this year, with Science On a Sphere, a room-sized global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data on to a six-foot diameter sphere. NASA representative, Maurice Henderson, will be presenting the educational instrument during the conference and attendees will be able to view animated images of complex environmental processes such as atmospheric storms, climate change and ocean temperatures to help increase public understanding of the environment. The exhibition will also be open to local schools in the community to attend during the conference.

The Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC) will take place at the Kimpton Seafire Resort, Grand Cayman on 13-14 September 2018.

Registration will include two days of programming, and an opening cocktail reception on the evening of Wednesday, 12 September.

Registration is now open at the rate of CI $350 / USD $ 437.50.

For more information on the CTEC schedule, registration and more, visit http://cteccayman.com.

Committed CTEC 2018 sponsors include: Cayman Islands Government, Barberwind Turbines, GreenTech Solar, Elms Consulting, Global Energy Alliance, Tower, CREA.

About CTEC 2018

The Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference (CTEC), will bring together local, regional and international delegates from public, private and non-profit sectors over a two day period to address local and regional climate change through the adoption of renewable energy. Industry experts will be speaking over the course of the conference, including Adrian Grenier, Seychelles Ambassador to the United Nations, Ronald Jumeau and Dr. Kendrick Pickering, Deputy Premier and Minister for National Resources and Labour, British Virgin Islands.

About Adrian Grenier

Beyond his career as a respected actor and filmmaker, Grenier co-founded the Lonely Whale Foundation. Dedicated to bringing people closer to the world’s ocean through education and awareness, the foundation aims to inspire empathy for marine life and action for ocean health. Grenier also serves as a social good advocate on behalf of Dell, with whom he spearheaded creation of the first commercially viable and operational supply chain to slow the amount of marine degradation caused by plastic pollution. On World Environment Day, June 2017, Grenier was appointed a UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador through which he advocates for a collaborative approach to address our environmental issues.

About Science On a Sphere

Science On a Sphere® (SOS) is a room sized, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a six foot diameter sphere, analogous to a giant animated globe. Researchers at NOAA developed Science On a Sphere® as an educational tool to help illustrate Earth System science to people of all ages. Animated images of atmospheric storms, climate change, and ocean temperature can be shown on the sphere, which is used to explain what are sometimes complex environmental processes, in a way that is simultaneously intuitive and captivating. Science On a Sphere® extends NOAA’s educational program goals, which are designed to increase public understanding of the environment. Using NOAA’s collective experience and knowledge of the Earth’s land, oceans, and atmosphere, NOAA uses Science On a Sphere® as an instrument to enhance informal educational programs in science centers, universities, and museums across the country.