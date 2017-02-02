Cayman Islands: HMCIPS Supervisor Receives Chief Officer’s Choice

In an effort to continue to highlight outstanding civil servants through the Deputy Governor’s Awards programme, the Ministry of Home Affairs recognised Acting Supervisor Peter Smith, of Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service, on Monday, 30 January 2017.

Acting Chief Officer Kathryn Dinspel-Powell presented the Chief Officer’s Choice award for the month of December 2016 to Mr. Smith.

“I’m honoured to be able to recognise the hard work and unwavering dedication of Mr. Smith,” Ms. Dinspel-Powell said. “The Chief Officer’s Choice award applauds the efforts of civil servants across core government, and the high standards they perpetuate amongst their peers, and for Mr. Smith this award is well deserved.”

“The skills and commitment he brings to the prison on a daily basis are impeccable,” Prison Director Neil Lavis added. “His strong work ethic, positive attitude and leadership skills are admirable. He steadfastly does his job to the best of his ability and is viewed as a role model within the Prison Service.”

On the nomination form Mr. Smith was described as being “most reliable” and known by prisoners and colleagues alike to be “a fair and transparent officer.”

Other comments on the form noted that: “he treats all prisoners well and ensures equity and equality for all; is especially good at listening and gives prisoners a voice.” In addition it said, “He works diligently to improve the prison environment and circumstances for prisoners; and to motivate inmates to help themselves.”

Mr. Smith in return expressed his gratitude, “I am so thankful for this award and I hope it will inspire others, I know it will motivate me to push myself even more. It’s always nice to receive recognition for your hard work. But I can’t accept this award alone, this is part of a team effort and together we make it work.”

Ministry & Prison Leaders with Mr. Smith: (left to right) Deputy Director Peter Foster, Business & Finance Manager Trudy Sanders, Custodial Manager Maxine Spalding Passley, Chief Human Resource Manager for the Ministry of Home Affairs Briana Ebanks, Prison Service Director Neil Lavis, Acting Prison Supervisor Peter Smith, Acting Chief Officer for the Ministry of Home Affairs Kathryn Dinspel-Powell, Prison Service Human Resource Manager Raquel Solomon, Deputy Director Daniel Greaves and Personal Assistant to Director Natacha Malebranche Marshall

