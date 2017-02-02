Cayman Islands: HMCIPS Offers Use of Force Training

Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS) recently hosted two prison officers from Bermuda’s Department of Corrections, who were on-island to take part in the Use of Force Training Programme offered at the prison.

The two Bermudan prison officers, Steven Simons and Juan Looby, came to Grand Cayman to complete the course with the two internationally certified HMCIPS instructors in order to train their own prison staff.

Mr. Simons and Mr. Looby were also joined by HMCIPS’ nine new recruits as part of their training programme.

“Use of force in the correctional setting is often relied upon by prison officers as a means of safety and maintaining order,” Prison Director Neil Lavis explained. “This course is designed to teach prison officers the knowledge and skills necessary to safely and successfully handle any situation they may find themselves in while on the job.”

Director Lavis added that the purpose of the programme is to prepare prison officers on the use of proper response and techniques, in addition to the legal aspects of use of force.

The course was led by Supervisors Cohen Daley and Troy David.

Both instructors spent November 2016 teaching use of force courses in Turks and Caicos to the entire prison staff at Her Majesty’s Prisons in Grand Turk.

Supervisors Daley and Davis will soon travel to the United Kingdom to be recertified in the programme, so they can continue teaching prisons throughout the Overseas Territories on the use of force.

Photo Captions: (JAMIE HICKS, INFORMATION OFFICER, GIS)

Director Lavis with Prison Leaders & Bermuda Officers : (left to right) Supervisor Cohen Daley, Bermudian Prison Officer Steven Simon, Prison Service Director Neil Lavis, Bermudian Prison Officer Juan Looby and Supervisor Troy David.

Prison Director & Bermuda Officers: (left to right) Bermudian Prison Officer Steven Simon, Prison Service Director Neil Lavis, Bermudian Prison Officer Juan Looby

For the official Cayman Islands Government web portal, www.gov.ky :

Web title: HMCIPS Offers Use of Force Training

Web blurb: HMCIPS hosted two prison officers from Bermuda to take part in the Use of Force Training Programme.