Cayman Islands: Hit-and-Run involving automobile and bicycle

Hit-and-Run involving Automobile and Bicycle near 60 Sound Way, in the vicinity of the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road on Friday night, 4 November

Just past 11PM on Friday, 4 November, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received reports of a collision between a car and bicycle in the vicinity of the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road, as well as a single-vehicle accident wherein a silver Honda Accord collided into a concrete wall at a location on Whitman Seymour Drive. Police and emergency personnel responded to the location in the vicinity of the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road and found the bicyclist, a man, injured but conscious; the driver of the vehicle, reported to be a silver Honda Accord, had left the scene. The bicyclist was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, and is still in the hospital as of this morning, 7 November. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Officers also responded to the location along Whitman Seymour Drive. The driver, a man, age 26 of George Town, was not injured in the collision. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident and is currently on Police bail.