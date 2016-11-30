Cayman Islands: Historic first Annual “Brac Breeze-Fusion”

In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, Radio Cayman recently held its first annual Brac Breeze Fusion 5K Walk/Run on the beautiful south shores of Cayman Brac. Funds raised at the event (held Saturday, 26 November, 2016) has benefitted the Harmony Learning Centre with a $1000 donation.

Paula Malone, a student at Harmony Learning Centre accepted the donation, and stated, “Thank you for everything, I’m really happy you helped my school, now we can do fun things with our teachers. I’m so happy you helped us.”

In a show of support, 90 people registered, including 50 children, thanks in large part to the charitable sponsorship by Deputy Premier, Honourable Moses Kirkconnell.

The morning was lighthearted and spirited, with Cayman Brac’s youth dominating with 67% of podium finishes including two 11 year olds. The top three males were 13 year old Sean Valentine (with a time of 22:30), followed by Hermes Gorginto (22:50) and Alex Anglin (34:21). The top three females were 16 year old Madi Brandes (29:37), Leana Jackson (31:48) and Di’Jhaney Valentine (31:51).

Radio Cayman’s Deputy Director, Paulette Conolly-Bailey said, “I was so happy to see all the support we received from the Brac community that made our first annual Breeze Fusion walk/run such a big success. My heart was touched by the gratitude from the Harmony Learning Center for our donation and I wish them all success in the future. I’m looking forward to next year’s event already”.

She also applauded the volunteers from the Lions Club of Cayman Brac, District Administration, Pastor Thomas French , Mr Mitchum Sanford , PWD and the RCIPS who lent their support to the event.

Pictures:

Photo A: Overall Female Winner Madi Brandes with Radio Cayman Director Norma McField.

Photo C: Overall Male Winner Sean Valentine with Radio Cayman Director Norma McField.

Photo G: Presentation of Donation to Harmony Learning Centre. (L-R) Radio Cayman Director Norma McField, Paula Malone, Sharon Thompson, Radio Cayman Deputy Director Paulette Conolly-Bailey.