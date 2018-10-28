Cayman Islands highlighted as an extender of value for Chinese investors

From Cayman Finance

Leading international business lawyers and investment specialists in three major Asian cities have become better familiarised with the importance of the Cayman Islands financial services industry in facilitating the global flow of investment capital.

Cayman Finance CEO, Jude Scott, focused on these areas as the featured speaker at Maples Insights China Offshore Forums in Shanghai and Beijing and the Maples Insights Investment Funds Forum in Hong Kong in September.

Speaking to approximately 400 major decision makers within the investment community, Mr Scott highlighted how the Cayman Islands operates as a neutral and efficient hub, connecting capital and financing around the world. Mr Scott said he was also delighted to have been interviewed by Bloomberg reporter, Rosalind Chin, during a fireside chat at the Hong Kong event.

“China, and in fact the wider Asia region, is a major player in global investment in infrastructure projects around the world,” said Mr Scott. “Cayman is an excellent extender of value for businesses in these markets, pooling capital from around the world for investment in assets and projects in developed and developing countries.”

He said the events, which he attended at the invitation of Cayman Finance member firm Maples and Calder, provided the opportunity to raise Cayman’s profile and ensure there is a wider understanding of how, as a jurisdiction, Cayman can support Chinese investment flows.

“Being able to participate in these events allowed me to convey the success of the Cayman Islands as a premier global financial hub and promote greater cooperation and understanding between Chinese and Cayman businesses by ensuring that our world class regulatory standards, especially KYC/AML and international cooperation, are understood by the businesses and regulatory bodies there,” he added.

Anthony Webster, a partner at Maples and Calder (Hong King) LLP, noted it was important to have Mr Scott present given the vast benefits for businesses in both jurisdictions that can occur from working together.

“The Cayman Islands plays an important role in both inbound and outbound investment for the region. Chinese state-owned enterprises and private entities use these structures for outbound investments to provide investment capital,” said Mr Webster.

“Also, in addition to the Cayman Islands being home to world-class service providers, it has a very high quality network of lawyers and other service providers, who operate in Asian time-zones. Success in the Asia funds market can be attributed to the fact that Cayman Islands corporates and partnerships are both widely accepted and familiar to investment managers and financial institutions,” he added.

Mr Webster further said that it was great having Cayman Finance demonstrate its support by having its CEO travel to China to ensure face-to-face engagement with key players in the market. “We welcomed Jude’s attendance at our events in the capacity of our guest speaker and appreciated his delivery of the Cayman Islands’ message with clarity.”

While in Asia, Mr Scott was also able to meet with several private equity and venture capital industry associations and had the opportunity to dialogue with Cayman Finance members at a breakfast roundtable to gain a better understanding of the issues in the Asian markets and how Cayman Finance could be better poised to respond to the needs of businesses there.

“It is always important to stay connected with those with whom we conduct business and ensure that the Cayman Islands remains the jurisdiction of choice,” Mr Scott said. “I was pleased to be able to accept the invitation from a valued member firm to add value to their events and make connections with their clients.”

He added that Cayman Finance will continue to engage with Chinese businesses and private equity and venture capital associations, and rely heavily on the work of the Cayman Finance China Working Group, which is continually monitoring developments in that market and ensuring Cayman Finance member firms benefit from the relationships developed.

About Cayman Finance:

Cayman Finance’s mission is to protect, promote, develop and grow the Cayman Islands financial services industry through cooperation and engagement with domestic and international political leaders, regulators, organisations and media; to promote the integrity and transparency of the Industry by legislative and regulatory enactment and to encourage the sustainable growth of the Industry through excellence, innovation and balance.