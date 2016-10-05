Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference to address issues that can affect health during childhood and adolescence

The Cayman Islands’ Healthcare Conference consistently brings together some of the most well informed speakers from around the world to discuss issues and topics that are of importance to the Caymanian and wider Caribbean community. This year’s theme is ‘The Chapters of a Healthy Life’ and, amongst others, speakers will address topics surrounding the early stages of life that fall under the category of Childhood and Adolescence.

Sophia Chandler, of the Cayman Islands Hospital, will be discussing Childhood Trauma under the title ‘Victims OR Survivors: Possible outcomes over the lifetime of those who have experienced Childhood Trauma’. Her presentation will explore the serious and long-lasting consequences for children’s physical and mental health that comes as a by-product of violence and trauma as well as the emotional, social and financial cost to families, communities and nations.

Sophia Chandler is a dually trained Masters level Practitioner who works in the Outpatient Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Health Services at the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she holds the post of Child Psychologist with special responsibilities for working with children who have been abused or who are at risk for the same. She currently represents Health Services Authority on the Protection Starts Here Child Abuse Education campaign, the Child Safeguarding Board and is the chair of the HSA Child Abuse Resource and Evaluation team.

Author and Educator, Michael Reist, will be sharing his knowledge about adolescent health during his presentation titled: ‘Promoting emotional health through childhood and adolescence’. He will focus on promoting healthy emotional expression in children as well as strategies for developing positive communication between children and adults.

Michael’s work has been featured on CBC Television and Radio, The Huffington Post, The Globe and Mail, The National Post and the Toronto Star. He is the author of the Canadian bestseller ‘Raising Boys in a new kind of World’ as well as several other books. He has also published over 100 articles on topics ranging from education, spirituality and parenting to movies, books and popular culture. Michael works in a private practice specializing in working with children who face challenges in school and at home due to issues around attention control, high sensitivity, sensory processing and cognitive profiles that do not “fit” within the school environment.

A familiar face within the Caymanian community will also be taking the stage at this year’s conference to share her experience with the hope of educating the community on how a disability can change the chapters of your child’s life. Mother and activist, Chelsea Rivers, will be speaking on ‘Children with Disabilities: When hugs and Band-Aids are not enough’ and will provide a glimpse into the challenging world of disability, through the eyes of the mother of a differently abled child.

As the Founder of The Blue Spot – a campaign to bring awareness to the disabled in Cayman by “calling out” those who take advantage and park in the designated handicapped or “blue spots” – Chelsea discovered a very public voice to help express the many frustrations of society’s complacency in the face of disability. In her quest to make a difference in the lives of Cayman’s less fortunate and mobility-challenged, Chelsea has served as chairperson, member and advisor to several boards, committees and associations, including the Cayman Islands Human Rights Commission.

About the Conference

The Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference is celebrating its 7th year in 2016, with the conference theme: The Chapters of a Healthy Life. This year’s conference will cover a range of topics over the lifespan to include children’s health, adolescent health, various aspects of women’s and men’s health and older persons.

Almost one thousand local and overseas delegates attended in 2015, and we are anticipating similar numbers to attend this three-day conference, which is offered free to all delegates. Topics will be relevant to all attendees, including the medical community, small/medium business owners, parents, human resource managers, insurance companies, fitness and wellness professionals, and any of the general public interested in their health. CME Certificates of Participation will be available.

This annual conference featured more than 60 sponsors and supporters in 2015.