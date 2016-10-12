Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference explores health and wellness in the later stages of life

The Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference always brings together some of the best and most well informed speakers from around the world to discuss issues and topics that are of importance to the community. This year’s theme, ‘The Chapters of a Healthy Life’ will cover a range of topics over the lifespan to include children’s health, adolescent health, various aspects of women’s and men’s health and older persons.

Dr. Verna Brooks-McKenzie will be exploring ‘Women’s Menopausal Health’. Recognized as a pioneer and trailblazer, among her many achievements she founded the first Menopause Centre and Osteoporosis Society in Jamaica, played a vital role in the launching of the Jamaica Menopause Society and successfully lobbied the Executive Director of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) to change the organization’s policy to allow medical practitioners worldwide to achieve NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioner (NCMP) recognition.

Dr. Brooks-McKenzie is also a medical advisory board member for Red Hot Mamas, the largest menopause education program in the United States, providing midlife women health information and support, and a menopause expert in “Hot Flash Havoc”, an award winning feature length documentary film which premiered in select movie theatres across the United States.

Dr. David Greenberg, both a Lecturer at The University of Toronto and a member of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto, will be covering two topics at the conference. He will firstly be covering development and implementation of men’s health guidelines for family practice and, secondly, will be discussing how to care for the man who doesn’t think he needs your care.

Dr. Greenburg is a Director of The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation, an NGO founded by Dr. Larry Goldenberg, to promote the health of men of all ages across Canada. Among his other achievements he has helped to develop and implement a number of educational initiatives for the public, primary care physicians and specialists.

Addressing the health of older persons, Louis Tenenbaum will explore how we create institutions, infrastructure and services that are so dynamic they match the only constant of aging: change. He is a leading authority on Aging in Place- the idea that our homes are the most desirable and economical place for housing and care. His white paper, ‘Aging in Place 2.0: Rethinking Solutions to the Home Care Challenge’ published by the MetLife Mature Market Institute, explains Tenenbaum’s practical vision is vital communities whose commitment to dignity and respect for older citizens results in healthy local economies.

For further information on the conference speakers visit www.healthcareconference.ky/speakers.

About the Conference

Almost one thousand local and overseas delegates attended in 2015, and we are anticipating similar numbers to attend this three-day conference, which is offered free to all delegates. Topics will be relevant to all attendees, including the medical community, small/medium business owners, parents, human resource managers, insurance companies, fitness and wellness professionals, and any of the general public interested in their health. CME Certificates of Participation will be available.

This annual conference featured more than 60 sponsors and supporters in 2015.