Cayman Islands Health Services celebrates World Mental Health Week

The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) and Psychiatry and Behavioral Services Department will join in celebration of World Mental Health Week, which begins 9th October and concludes on 15th October globally.

On 10th October every year the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises World Mental Health Day -an opportunity to raising awareness of mental health issues around the world to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

The theme that has been set for World Mental Health Day this year by the World Federation for Mental Health is ‘Dignity in Mental Health- Psychological and Mental Health First Aid for All’.

Through a series of events throughout the week, the HSA and Behavioral Services Department will explore specifically, the impact of traumatic events on people’s mental health. They will also explore the steps people can take to support themselves and others.

In a global context, there is a need to ensure that when crisis events occur, part of the humanitarian response is appropriate and timely mental health support – including psychological first aid.

Crisis events are not just limited to the events seen on the news. Every day and all around us, people experience many personal crises, which may include losing a loved one, going through a stressful situation at work or experiencing a serious physical illness.

There are also people who experience abuse and/or violence, all of which increases stress and the likelihood of developing mental health problems.

“We need to be conscious of the need to provide the right support when people experience the stress of traumatic events, both in the global context and on an individual level,” said Occupational Therapist Kenneth Figueira.

“The principle of first aid is that all or any of us may need to step in to help when someone needs it, and to help them to see if they need professional help. All of us may need to build our confidence to do this with the people we are close to, our family, friends and colleagues,” he added.

“It is critical that community members begin to recognise that they have the power to make a difference in the health of their specific communities by proactive involvement in the care of vulnerable and stressed individuals. As trauma due to loss of parents and family members, drug abuse, child abuse and domestic abuse continues, it becomes important that community members deliberately learn methods of helping before mental crises occur,” stated Head of Mental Health, Dr Arlene McGill.

“We hope to raise awareness of the importance of early interventions in potentially devastating psychological and psychiatric problems,” she said.

This year’s schedule of activities for Mental Health Week includes:

* 8thSaturday, 2016 — Motorcade; starting at George Town Hospital.

* 9thSunday, 2016 — Church Service; East End New Testament Church-11:00am

* 10thMonday,2016 — Panel Discussion, “Talk Today” Radio Cayman 9 -12:15pm-1:00pm

* 11thTuesday, 2016 — Presentations at the Private High Schools

* 12thWednesday, 2016 — Mental Health Symposium “Psychological & Mental Health First Aid”; Hibiscus Room, George Town Hospital (CE opportunity) – 3:00pm-7:00pm

* 13thThursday, 2016- Movie Night; Hibiscus Room, George Town Hospital -5:00pm-8:00pm.