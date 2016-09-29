Cayman Islands has a very dry 2016 so far

Rainfall data collected at the Owen Roberts International Airport from January through August 2016 confirms a very dry year. Only January 2016 provided rainfall totals greater than the 30 year average with the summer months May-August showing significantly below normal rainfall totals.

Rainfall for January 2016 through August 2016 amount to 18.73 inches. In comparison to the 30 year average from 1981 to 2010, January through August the average rainfall recorded was 30.01 inches. According to our records 2016 is at a deficit of 11.28 inches for the same time period. This year’s rainfall total projects out to 44.97 inches however it is highly dependent upon the remainder of the year being closer to the expected long term averages.

Note that the Cayman Islands precipitation prediction calls for 50% Above-Normal rainfall, 30% Normal Rainfall and 20% Below-Normal Rainfall for the period September 2016 through November 2016 and calls for 25% Above-Normal rainfall, 35% Normal Rainfall and 40% Below-Normal Rainfall for the period December 2016 through February 2017.

The low rainfall totals in the early year dry season (January to April) is not surprising as the few cold fronts that passed through the area produced only limited rainfall. Mid May is the usual start of the rainy season however this year it was limited to two rainy days that produced just below 2 inches of rainfall and only 3.04 inches for the month. Our records indicate that the pattern of low rainfall totals have continued as a similar amount of tropical waves have moved through the area as in past years but with much lower amounts of rainfall.

For more information on Cayman precipitation prediction you can visit. http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/climate/Climate%20Outlook%20Newsletter