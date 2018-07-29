Cayman Islands: Harney’s set the pace for private wealth market

For the second consecutive year, Harneys has proven itself as the forerunner for the private wealth market with its recent rankings in the 2018 Chambers High Net Worth (HNW) Guide. The firm’s British Virgin Islands (BVI) team was the sole firm recognised in the Band 1 ranking for offshore trusts, while the Cayman Islands team stood firm in its Band 2 ranking.

The private wealth teams in Harneys’ BVI and Cayman Islands offices have been led by Henry Mander, partner, since the firm set up its Cayman trusts practice seven years ago. “Harneys has a long-standing reputation for its private wealth work in the BVI,” Mander said. “The practice in Cayman has grown at a tremendous pace and we’ve made a name for ourselves as being the team you want to work with; the quality of our clients and rankings champion that.”

The Chambers HNW rankings were announced on the heels of the Legal 500 rankings, of which Harneys’ BVI team was also listed as the single trusts/private law firm in the Tier 1 ranking. The Cayman Islands team also received a Tier 1 ranking in the same practice area.

Mander was recognised in Band 2 of this year’s Chamber HNW and described by the highly-respected guide as having “a strong reputation in both jurisdictions.” A market insider also noted that Mander “is dependable, reliable and always understands the urgency of matters … he is a master at [producing documents].” In Legal 500 he was noted as being “one of the most knowledgeable advisors in the industry.”

Looking to the future of Harneys’ private wealth practice, Mander stated: “We continue to receive quality instructions and a great deal of interest in our trust services on both the contentious and non-contentious sides. Having a truly global trusts practice with locals on the ground in our Latin American and Asian offices allow us to interact fluently, understand cultural nuances and provide accurate advice and solutions, a factor that is not overlooked by our clients and separates us from our competitors.”