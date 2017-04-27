April 27, 2017

Cayman Islands: UPDATE: Road now open. GT – Eastern Avenue Road Closure Police Investigation

UPDATE ROAD NOW OPEN RCIPS 8:28 AM

 

From RCIPS April 27  2017 at: 6:18AM

Eastern Avenue between Godfrey Nixon Way and Washington Road is closed due to an on going investigation by police as a result of a major incident.
Further information to follow.
