From The office of the Governor of the Cayman Islands

“With great sadness I learned of the passing of Justice Charles Quin.

He was a well-respected man who had contributed greatly to justice in the Cayman Islands and the local region over a long career.

We are indebted to him for his service.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this sad time,” His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper, said.