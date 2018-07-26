Cayman Islands Governor’s office issues statement on withdrawal of Governor Chaudhury

The Office of the Governor issues a statement in response to media coverage and requests for information about the withdrawal of Governor Anwar Choudhury to London. The statement says the conduct investigation is being carried out in accordance with established procedures in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and that it is not possible at this time to provide a clear assessment of the time it will take to complete. Until a conclusion is reached, the statement says it would be inappropriate and unfair to the staff involved, including Mr. Choudhury, for the Governor’s Office, the Cayman Islands Government or the FCO to comment on the nature of the allegations.

The Honorable Franz Manderson will continue to serve as Acting Governor.

See FULL Statement below: