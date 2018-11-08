Cayman Islands Governor visits Bodden Town Heritage Day

Bodden Town Heritage Day was His Excellency Governor Martyn Roper’s first trip up to the Eastern districts on Wednesday, 7 November.

Mr. Roper was met at Gun Square by the district’s MLAs who welcomed him to the Islands’ former capital. Minister for Health, Housing, Environment, Culture and Housing, Hon. Dwayne Seymour; Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Alva Suckoo; Anthony Eden, MLA, and Christopher Saunders, MLA, joined the Governor.

The group talked to members of the public as well as taking in food stalls and standing installations, such as the wooden caboose which now houses domestic exhibits.

Former Speaker of the House, local historian and Bodden Town resident, Mrs. Mary Lawrence gave the Governor a brief tour of the Nurse Josie’s Senior Centre. As well as viewing many of the artefacts at the old persons’ center cum historic home, Mr. Roper met students from Savannah and Bodden Town Primary Schools.

The youngsters sang “This Little Light of Mine,” for the career diplomat and had group pictures taken with him.

“Bodden Town Heritage Day was a great chance for local residents to meet their new Governor in an informal setting,” said Minister Seymour. “We look forward to him visiting the Mission House, Pedro Castle and all the other attractions our district is known for.”

While talking to stallholders, the Governor tasted some turtle. He also interacted with Savannah Primary School students. The Governor then met distinguished Bodden Town residents including pioneer nurse and the seniors center namesake, Miss Josie Solomon.