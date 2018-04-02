Cayman Islands Governor tours Sister Islands

Governor makes his first visit to the Sister Islands.

Governor makes his first visit to the Sister Islands. The Governor’s tour featured visits to locations of interest on both Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

The Governor was treated to musical performances from students at two public welcome receptions.

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – His Excellency the Governor Mr. Anwar Choudhury spent his third day in the Cayman Islands on a tour of the Sister Islands.

The inaugural visit began Wednesday, 28 March, morning. The Governor, along with the Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Chief Officer for the Ministry of District Administration, Tourism & Transport Mr. Stran Bodden, and Head of the Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes departed Owen Roberts International Airport for the Charles Kirkconnell Airport.

On arrival in Cayman Brac the Governor and his party was greeted at the steps by the Deputy Premier, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell and fellow Sister Island representative Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the District Commissioner Mr. Ernie Scott, police officers, veterans, seamen, cadets and students of Layman E. Scott High School.

The tour of Cayman Brac included visits to District Administration Building, Heritage House, Faith Hospital, and the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre. The Governor met with residents of Cayman Brac at a welcome reception held at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre, which featured a musical performance from a combined primary schools choir. During the reception the Governor was gifted with a thatch hat and bag.

After a final farewell the Governor and his party flew to Little Cayman. On his arrival at the Edward Bodden Airfield, His Excellency was met by District Officer Roger Scott, police and fires officers, and students of the Little Cayman Education Services. The Governor took a tour of the Central Caribbean Marine Institute before heading to the National Trust Visitor’s Centre for a public welcome reception that featured a musical presentation by students of the Little Cayman Education Services. During the reception the Governor was gifted a mancala board. Following the reception the Governor returned to the airfield for his flight back to Grand Cayman.

“This has been a wonderful experience,” exclaims the Governor. “I’ve been so amazed by the warmth of the people of Cayman, and my time on the Sister Islands is just another example of that. It was a pleasure having the opportunity to see and learn about what makes each island so unique. I very much look forward to returning.”

The Deputy Premier shared in the Governor’s pleasure. “We are so thrilled to be able to host Governor Choudhury, particularly so early in his time here in the Cayman Island. I think he was able to experience true ‘CaymanKind’ while on his visit to the Sister Islands.”

