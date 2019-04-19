Cayman Islands Governor to visit UCCI

The University College of the Cayman Islands is honoured to receive HE the Governor Martyn Roper, OBE during his first campus visit slated for Wednesday, April 24 at 3:00 pm.

Instead of a simple tour, the University community will be coming together to provide His Excellency (our newest “student”) a sample of the hallmark learning experiences available to our students and calling it the “Accelerated Interdisciplinary Studies Programme”.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram as we unveil details leading up to the day of the event.

