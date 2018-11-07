Cayman Islands Governor Roper attends first Cabinet meeting

His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper, OBE, attended his first Cabinet meeting at the Government Administration Building this morning (Tuesday, 6 November 2018).

Participants were the Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, MBE, the Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, Deputy Premier, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, JP, Ministers Hon. Roy McTaggart, JP, Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, JP, Hon. Tara Rivers, JP, Hon. Joey Hew and Hon. Dwayne Seymour, the Attorney General, Hon. Samuel Bulgin, QC, Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Samuel Rose and Clerk of the Cabinet, Ms Kim Bullings.

Later in the afternoon, continuing his individual meetings with top Government officials, the Governor met for discussions with the Attorney General.

MAGES:

P hoto captions: Photos by Bina Mani, GIS

1. At his first Cabinet meeting today (Tuesday, 6 November 2018), His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper is seen with members of the Cabinet. From left: Clerk of the Cabinet, Ms Kim Bullings; Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Samuel Rose; the Governor; the Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson; Attorney General, Hon. Samuel Bulgin; Ministers Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Hon. Joey Hew and Hon. Roy McTaggart; Deputy Premier, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Ministers Hon. Tara Rivers and Hon. Dwayne Seymour

2. The Governor (right) held an individual meeting with the Attorney General, Hon. Samuel Bulgin in the afternoon.