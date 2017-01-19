Cayman Islands Government responds to recent arrests

DOI responds to recent arrests

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Immigration have been notified as to the arrest of staff members employed with the department.

The individuals were arrested on Thursday, 19 January 2017 on suspicion of committing offences under the Anti-Corruption Law (2014 Revision) including Bribery of Public Officials; Fraud on the Government; and Breach of Trust.

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith notes the DOI is fully cooperating with the active investigation being conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission, and will continue to provide assistance and information as needed.

After receiving reports of alleged misconduct by some staff, Senior Immigration Officials enlisted the expertise of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. In turn, police officials referred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation. “The employees who are suspected of breaching the law will be placed on required leave in accordance with the Public Service Management Law,” Mr. Smith explained. “Our commitment to serve and protect the community is always our main focus and we will continue to deliver on that promise.”

Government Information Services will continue to bring you the latest on the investigation as it becomes available.