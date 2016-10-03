Cayman Islands government refute hoax story

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – A hoax news story and website is being shared online claiming that citizens from the Cayman Islands and Jamaica can travel to either country without a visa for up to six months and that fees for new work permit applications and renewals have been waived beginning in November.

The bogus article attributes the changes to HE Governor Helen Kilpatrick and states that the changes are sanctioned by Cabinet and that members of the Legislative Assembly approved the changes on Friday, 30 September, 2016.

The Governor has made no such statement and Cabinet has taken no such actions and issued no such directive. As the Legislative Assembly is not scheduled to meet until Tuesday, 4 October, 2016, it is obvious that members made no such change on Friday. The Jamaican Government has not removed visa requirements for Caymanians.

The Office of the Premier refutes the bogus article.