Cayman Islands Government Councillor Harris off to UK for training

Grand Cayman, CAYMAN ISLANDS – Councillor Austin Harris travels Saturday to London for training in his position as Whip of the Government of National Unity.

Mr. Harris is Councillor for the Premier’s Ministry of Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs and the elected Member of the Legislative Assembly for Prospect on Grand Cayman.

He was invited to Westminster to understudy the Whip’s Offices in the House of Lords and House of Commons to gain a comprehensive understanding of the role as Whip.

“As both the constitutional and legislative processes in the Cayman Islands continue to evolve, it is important that members receive the necessary training and exposure to enable the effective operation of Government in Parliament,” said Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

Mr. Harris thanked the Premier for his confidence in appointing him to the post of Government Whip.

“It is a tremendous opportunity,” said Mr. Harris. “Following a successful initial visit to the United Kingdom in November, 2017, I am honoured to have been invited back and given the opportunity to shadow senior UK politicians who serve as Whips for both the House of Lords and the House of Commons. The knowledge gained will better enable me to carry out my duties to the Government and the people of the Cayman Islands.”

He also thanked Cayman Islands Representative to the UK Mr. Eric Bush for helping facilitate the training and relationship building exercise.

“We are happy to be a part of this initiative that seeks to strengthen the relationships with our own members of the Legislative Assembly and UK parliamentarians,” said Mr. Bush. “It is only through continuous and positive engagement that we can identify all the synergies and opportunities within the special relationship between the Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom.”

In London, Mr. Harris will spend his days at Westminster learning first-hand how the role of Whip operates and delivers value to good governance in parliamentary systems.

The primary task of a Whip is to ensure Government members are familiar with matters to be voted on in the House of Assembly. During sittings of the Legislative Assembly, it is the Whip’s job to ensure Government legislators attend voting sessions and both understand and vote according to Government policy.

Mr. Harris returns to Grand Cayman on Friday, 9 February, 2018.